Long-serving Nigerian midfielder Mikel John Obi has called time on his retirement from the Super Eagles after a 16-year national career.

Mikel who made his debut for the Super Eagles in 2006 announced his decision to retire on his Instagram just a day after the Super Eagles won the bronze medal of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

“Egypt is a country where I’ve started and have finished my National career. In 2006 I played my first official championship for my Country. 2019 African Cup of Nations marks my last championship for National Team with Super Eagles,” Mikel wrote in an Instagram post.

His retirement brings to her end his duties with Nigeria, his country that he has represented since 2003.

Mikel first appeared in national colours in 2003 when he represented Nigeria at the 2003 FIFA U17 World Cup in Finland. He went on to play for the Flying Eagles at the 2005 FIFA U20 World Cup where he led Nigeria to the final and finished as the second-best player of the tournament behind Lionel Messi.

“My national career started in 2003 under 17 World Cup and I’m grateful for the national team for placing me on the world arena and giving me an opportunity to show my skill and have an incredible National and International career,” Mikel added.

“At the age of 32, it’s time for me to retire from the National team and let the youth take over, who’ve done an amazing job securing a bronze medal at AFCON 2019.

“Thank you to all my Nigerian supporters and to my Country for all the trust, support and love you’ve shown me over the past 15 year. Mikel am out!”