Girlfriend of former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi has slammed reports of a split over the midfielder’s move to Turkey.

Reports swelled in the past few days that Mikel and his partner Olga Diyachenko are having problems with their relationship over his decision to move to Turkey.

The 33-year-old joined Trabzonspor this summer on a two-year-deal and the reports had it that the move has brought troubles in his family.

According to the reports, Diyachenko warned Mikel about the move to Turkey and has vowed not to return to the country after her first visit.

“I can confirm to you that all is not seemingly fine with them. Olga doesn’t like the city and has taken the children back to their base,” a report read.

The Russian woman, however, took to her Instagram to slam the reports which she termed ‘belittling’.

“What’s most shocking is how many of you are so happy, I would even say ecstatic to read the 'news’," Diyachenko wrote on Instagram Stories.

“I mean you guys counted how much money I’d get, he would get and how would child support work out.

“Oh, and how all of you ‘warned’ him not to marry a white woman says a lot about the majority of mine and Mikel’s followers, hate liking is your full-time job.

“Looks like most of you only happy when you hear that someone else isn’t doing well. Well done! you guys are the real winners in life.

“I’m not even gonna comment as it’s too belittling, but thanks for expressing how most of you truly feel about our family.”

Mikel and his partner Diyachenko have been dating since 2013 and have two daughters together.