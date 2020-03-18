Ex-Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi has had his contract terminated by Turkish club Trabzonspor after he refused to play over the fear of coronavirus.

Mikel was on the bench all through as Trabzonspor were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Istanbul Basaksehir in a top of a table clash.

The Nigerian before the game had gone on Instagram to say that he did not feel comfortable to play football amidst the outbreak of the coronavirus which had caused several leagues across Europe to suspend the season.

With just one death due to coronavirus, Turkey has not been hit like several other European countries and as such the Turkish Super League is still on although without fans.

“There is more to life than football. I do not feel comfortable and don’t want to play football in this situation,” the 32-year-old wrote on Instagram.

“Everyone should be home with their families and loved ones in this critical time. Season should be cancelled as the world is facing such turbulent times.”

Mutually terminated

Just days after his Instagram post, the club on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, announced that they have parted ways with the midfielder.

“The professional football player agreement between our company and John Obi Mikel on 30.06.2019 start date 31.05.2021 has been mutually terminated. With a mutual termination agreement, the football player gave up all his forward-looking receivables,” the club announced.

Although the reason for terminating the contract was not revealed, it is believed that it is connected to the player’s Instagram post.

Mikel only joined Black Sea Storm as a free agent on a two-year deal in the summer of 2019 and has played a crucial role in helping Trabzonspor to the top of the Super Lig with 19 appearances.