Mikel, who played most of his career at Chelsea, joined Kuwait Sporting Club on a one-year deal.

During his unveiling, the club also announced that the former Super Eagles captain will skipper the side.

In a video on the club’s social media accounts, an official asked their former captain Hussien Hakim to pass on the armband to the Nigerian.

Mikel was also given his favourite number 12 jersey.

The 34-year-old, who has since resumed training with his new side, pledged to help the club challenge for the league title.

“I am happy to be here, in this great club hoping to win trophies together this season,” he told the club’s website.

“For the management and the fans, thank you for your warm welcome, I am ready for the new challenge.”

Mikel has now played in five countries in his club career with his latest move to Western Asia.

He started in Norway, from where he moved to England to play for Chelsea, where he enjoyed much success.