Veteran Nigerian midfielder Mikel Obi has moved to Kuwait as he gradually winds down on his successful career.
Veteran Nigerian midfielder Mikel Obi unveiled as captain of his new club in Kuwait
Mikel has pledged to help his new club win trophies in Kuwait.
Mikel, who played most of his career at Chelsea, joined Kuwait Sporting Club on a one-year deal.
During his unveiling, the club also announced that the former Super Eagles captain will skipper the side.
In a video on the club’s social media accounts, an official asked their former captain Hussien Hakim to pass on the armband to the Nigerian.
Mikel was also given his favourite number 12 jersey.
The 34-year-old, who has since resumed training with his new side, pledged to help the club challenge for the league title.
“I am happy to be here, in this great club hoping to win trophies together this season,” he told the club’s website.
“For the management and the fans, thank you for your warm welcome, I am ready for the new challenge.”
Mikel has now played in five countries in his club career with his latest move to Western Asia.
He started in Norway, from where he moved to England to play for Chelsea, where he enjoyed much success.
He left Chelsea in 2017 to play in China but returned to England in 2019. A stint in Turkey came before he returned to England again in 2020.
