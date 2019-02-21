Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi took to his official Instagram account to share adorable pictures of his twin daughters Ava and Mia in Middlesbrough jerseys.

The 31-year-old joined Middlesbrough on a short-term deal in the winter transfer window and has become a sensation under manager Tony Pulis.

The Nigeria international comes to the Sky Bet Championship with experience of the years winning major trophies during his time at Premier League giants Chelsea.

He put in a man of the match performance as Middlesbrough beat Blackburn Rovers to continue their quest for promotion to the Premier League.

Mikel took his official Instagram account to celebrate his twin daughters wearing the stripes of his new club.

The Super Eagles captain welcomed the twin daughters who were born in 2015 with his partner Russian businesswoman Olga Diyachenko.

The message on his Instagram account said, “My biggest supporters, my angels.”

Mikel earlier has showed off his daughters when he visited Nigeria to visit family and friends.

The Nigerian midfielder also showcased his daughters when he was in the Chinese Super League (CSL) with Tianjin Teda.

Mikel has stated that he wants to help Middlesbrough achieve something special this season and is expected to return to action when they take on Queens Park Rangers in an encounter scheduled for Saturday, February 23.