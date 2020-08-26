Former Super Eagles captain Mikel John Obi scored for his new club Stoke City in their pre-season friendly win over Shrewsbury Town on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.

Mikel recently joined the Championship side on a free transfer after staying without a club for a while.

The veteran midfielder was on from the start in the friendly game played at Stoke City’s Clayton Wood training ground and scored their second goal of the game.

He was taken off at halftime.

Since joining Stoke City, Mikel has impressed coach Michael O'Neill who lauded the 33-year-old for making an instant impact in the team with his hard work.

Mikel Obi played only the first 45 minutes of the game (Stoke City) Instagram

“John’s been great in his first few days. You can see his quality, there’s no doubt, people in the group see his quality," he was quoted by Stoke Sentinel.

“He has to get up to speed. He worked very hard on Saturday morning (when we had a game in the afternoon), as did Steven Fletcher and Ryan Shawcross.

“I think when you bring a player of that quality in it’s going to improve you and that’s what we’re always looking to do, looking to improve the squad, improve the quality in the squad and John does that.”

Mikel will be aiming to regain full fitness before Stoke City kick off their 2020-21 Championship campaign on Saturday, September 12 with a trip to Millwall.