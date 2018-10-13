news

Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi has stated that his partner Olga Dyachenko paid a restaurant bill of up to N50million after Nigeria crashed out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Nigeria was knocked out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup after a 2-1 loss to Argentina in their final group stage game of the tournament.

Mikel who earlier revealed that his father was kidnapped before the encounter stated that he was almost inconsolable as he was captain of the team.

In an interview with CCTV ‘Football Night’, Mikel revealed that paying the restaurant bill was a form of appreciation from his wife to console him.

He said, ”After the World Cup, we went to a restaurant to eat together, and then she paid the money, this is her first payment. That date was great, I usually pay for it.”

Mikel who is now 31-years-old revealed recently that he hopes to beat Argentina next time the two countries face off .

He also stated that he is trying to adjust to the demands of the Chinese Super League (CSL) with Tianjin Teda.

He said, ”Sometimes when you participate in a big competition and return to the club, you will lose the familiar feeling and need to gradually adjust to adapt. I am also actively adjusting.

”The scale of the Super League is getting bigger and bigger, there are many good players joining, and the level of local players is also improving. I hope that it will get better and better.”