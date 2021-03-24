Former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi has revealed that he will not apologise to former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg over the racism allegation in 2012.

After a Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United in 2012, Mikel confronted Clattenburg after his teammate Ramires had told him that he heard the referee call him a monkey.

Ramires had claimed that he heard the referee say 'shut up you monkey' to Mikel during the game.

An irate Mikel then confronted Clattenburg to cause a storm which caused the referee to be suspended by the Football Association.

"In the heat of the game, players go through emotions," Mikel told The Athletic.

"Your colleague said they heard something, but they may not have heard right. Did he say it or not? I didn't know.

"But if your colleague comes up to you, of course you're going to trust what they say, someone you see and speak to every day.

"So I can't apologise for something that my colleague said he (Clattenburg) did."

Mikel also revealed that he was so angry at Clattenburg that he had to restrained when he confronted the official.

"I lost it. I was so angry. We'd lost the game as well. There were a few decisions he'd given that cost us the game. Everything just boiled up. That was it," Mikel said.

"I wanted to confront him, find out if he did say that word. I wasn't really allowed to speak to him, he didn't want to.

"It was crazy in the tunnel. I don't think anyone at the club had seen me like that before. I had lots of people trying to hold me back… the players, the club. Everyone came out. It was a case of, "try and stop me". I wanted to break down that door to the referee's room and ask him questions. I was livid."

Clattenburg was cleared of all wrongdoings while Mikel was charged with misconduct, banned for three matches and fined £60,000.

Mikel played at Chelsea for 10 and a half years and won a slew of trophies, including two Premier League, a Champions League and three FA Cup titles.

He now plays with Stoke City in the Championships.