Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi has stated that he wants to help Middlesbrough achieve something special this season.

The Nigerian midfielder sealed a return to England with Championship side Middlesbrough who are in contention to get a promotion to the Premier League next season.

Mikel who is now 32 years-old is hopeful that the impact the younger players at Middlesbrough with his wealth of experience.

In an interview with the Middlesbrough official website, Mikel stated that several clubs were interested in him but a conversation with Tony Pulis convinced him.

He said, “For me it’s looking at the project.

“I spoke to a few clubs and I also spoke to Tony [Pulis], had a good chat with him.

“He’s told me where he wants to go with it and it definitely fits with what I want to do.

“The club wants to get promoted so hopefully I’m here to help in any way I can.

“It’s a family club and this is what I want. I like stability and this is why I was at Chelsea for a very long time.”

Without putting any pressure on himself, Mikel stated that he is a team player and despite his impressive trophy cabinet it is only as a team can they achieve their goal to qualify for the Premier League.

He said, “We have to put our heads together and help each other.

“If anyone knows me from my years at Chelsea, I always played for the team. The team comes first and that’s exactly what I’m going to do here.

“Here is going to be a challenge, but I love challenges.”

The Super Eagles captain who quit his contract at Chinese Super League (CSL) side Tianjin Teda has been handed the number 2 shirt and could make his debut when Middlesbrough take on Newport County in a FA Cup encounter scheduled for Saturday, January 26 at the Riverside Stadium.