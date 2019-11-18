Veteran Nigerian midfielder Mikel Obi has revealed that his former Chelsea teammate Eden Hazard didn’t like to train.

Mikel and Hazard were teammates at Chelsea for four and a half years before the former Nigeria international left in January 2017.

Speaking about Hazard in a recent interview, Mikel said the Belgium playmaker who now plays for Real Madrid never liked training sessions.

“Hazard has an incredible talent,” Mikel told beIN Sports in Turkey.

“Maybe not as good as [Lionel] Messi, but he can do whatever he wants with the ball at his feet.

Mikel Obi has returned to training after recovering from an injury (Instagram/Mikel Obi) Instagram

“He didn’t like to train hard. While we were working, he was waiting for us to finish training just standing there. But on Sundays he was always Man of the Match, it was unbelievable.”

Mikel now plays in Turkey for Trabzonspor where he has played only six games. He recently returned to training after recovering from an injury.