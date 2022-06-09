Former Super Eagles of Nigeria captain John Mikel Obi is back in the country with purpose.
SCOOP
Watch former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi play with kids at Ebute Metta [Photos/Videos]
Mikel Obi was at Evans Square to play ‘set' on sand pitch with some kids at Ebute Metta Lagos
Recommended articles
The 35-year-old midfielder is back in the country to promote his new program Back to Base.
Pulse Nigeria
Upon his return to the country, Mikel Obi decided to have a kick about with some grassroots footballers.
In photos and videos that have now gone viral, Mikel Obi is seen having a good time on a pitch without grass.
Pulse Nigeria
Mikel Obi at Evans Square
The game involving the former Chelsea star took place at Evans Square, Ebute Metta in Lagos State.
Topics:
More from category
-
Watch former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi play with kids at Ebute Metta [Photos/Videos]
-
Arsenal star Thomas Partey changes name to Yakubu after marrying Muslim wife
-
TRANSFER NEWS LIVE! Calvin Bassey linked to Dortmund - Bayern loses interest in Osimhen