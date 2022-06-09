SCOOP

Watch former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi play with kids at Ebute Metta [Photos/Videos]

Tosin Abayomi
Mikel Obi was at Evans Square to play ‘set' on sand pitch with some kids at Ebute Metta Lagos

Former Super Eagles of Nigeria captain John Mikel Obi is back in the country with purpose.

The 35-year-old midfielder is back in the country to promote his new program Back to Base.

Upon his return to the country, Mikel Obi decided to have a kick about with some grassroots footballers.

In photos and videos that have now gone viral, Mikel Obi is seen having a good time on a pitch without grass.

The game involving the former Chelsea star took place at Evans Square, Ebute Metta in Lagos State.

