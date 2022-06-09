Watch former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi play with kids at Ebute Metta [Photos/Videos]

The 35-year-old midfielder is back in the country to promote his new program Back to Base.

Pulse Nigeria

Upon his return to the country, Mikel Obi decided to have a kick about with some grassroots footballers.

In photos and videos that have now gone viral, Mikel Obi is seen having a good time on a pitch without grass.

ALSO READ: Peseiro targets just one goal as he begins his reign as Super Eagles boss

Pulse Nigeria

Mikel Obi at Evans Square