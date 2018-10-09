Pulse.ng logo
Mikel Obi, Ola Aina reacts to John Terry's retirement

Mikel Obi Former Chelsea star reacts to John Terry's retirement

Mikel Obi hails John Terry as a true leader and praised the qualities of the defender who announced his retirement.

  • Published:
Mikel Obi and John Terry play John Terry and Mikel Obi shared the dressing room for several years (Instagram/Mikel Obi)

Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi has reacted to the retirement of former Chelsea captain John Terry.

Terry who is now 37-year-old had a successful career in football and announced his retirement to the shock of many football lovers.

The legendary Chelsea captain made over 800 appearances for club and country over the course of his career and was hailed by several football stars.

Mikel Obi who now plays in the Chinese Super League (CSL) lined up alongside Terry for several years was among his teammates that celebrated the England centre-backs achievements.

play Mikel Obi now plays at Tianjin TEDA (Tianjin TEDA)

In a lengthy post on his official Instagram account, Mikel lauded the achievements and leadership qualities of Terry.

He said,  “Oi Georgie mate what a career you’ve had! It has been an honour to work, win and share good old banter with you.

“You are a true captain and a great leader, I’m grateful to have been able to learn from you. Enjoy your retirement old boy and good luck in all your future endeavours.”

 

He also took to his official Twitter account to post another message with a different picture of them together.

He said, “Congratulations on a fantastic career old boy! Good luck for whatever's next!”

 

Despite playing much briefly with Terry, Torino defender Ola Aina took to his official Instagram account to hail the veteran.

Ola Aina play Ola Aina now plays at Torino (Instagram/Ola Aina )

 

He said, “Man like JT. What a career you have had, thanks for everything and good luck in the future.”

 

Speculations over Terry’s future are that he will venture into management after a successful football career.

