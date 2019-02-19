Super Eagles midfielder Mikel Obi has been included in the English Football League (EFL) Championship matchday 33 Team of the Week.

The 31-year-old who moved to Middlesbrough on a short term deal put in an impressive performance as they beat Blackburn Rovers 1-0 on Sunday, February 17.

Wearing the Number 2 jersey, Mikel produced a masterclass in midfield for Tony Pulis side as a Britt Assombalonga goal in the 19th minute gave Middlesbrough all three points.

Mikel who featured for all 90 minutes was praised on social media by supporters after the encounter.

The accolades keep on coming for Mikel who is returning to England after two seasons with Tiajin Teda in the Chinese Super League (CSL).

Mikel is included with the midfield trio in the Team of the Week published on the EFL website.

On the website Mikel was hailed for his performance and was included in the Team despite not scoring a goal or creating an assist.

The statement said, "Mikel has quickly become a fan favourite at Boro, and it’s easy to see why on the latest evidence. The travelling fans sang his name throughout Sunday’s win at Blackburn Rovers, as the midfielder showed his class."

Mikel formed a midfield trio with Luton Town's George Moncur who scored a free-kick and Milton Keynes Dons youngster Jake Hesketh.

Mikel has stated that he wants to help Middlesbrough achieve something special by getting promotion to the Premier League will return to action when they take on Queens Park Rangers in their next fixture scheduled for Saturday, February 23.