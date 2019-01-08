Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi has been linked with a sensational move to Turkish Super Lig side Fernebahce during the winter transfer window.

The 31-year-old midfielder recently stated that he has terminated his contract with Chinese Super League side (CSL) Tianjin Teda after they narrowly escaped relegation at the end of last season.

Following the latest news, several club sides have been linked with Mikel although he stated he does not know what his next move will be.

The Nigerian superstar is most likely to return to Europe and where he played before moving to China.

According to several reports, Fernebahce are leading the race for Mikel’s signature and home to lure him back with the club still competing in the UEFA Europa League.

The report by Football Live states that Mikel has not made any contact with the Turkish giants but will fancy resurrecting his career back in Europe.

Mikel has struggled for consistency after his participation at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia after which he stated that he is not yet ready to play for the Super Eagles again during their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

If he decides to join Fernebahce, he will follow the footsteps of other Super Eagles captains such as Uche Okechukwu, Austin ‘Jay Jay’ and Joseph Yobo who all spent time at the Turkey based clubside.