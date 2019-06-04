Super Eagles captain Mikel John Obi led his teammates in training at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba on Monday, June 3 with 20 players already in camp ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

After arriving in Asaba on Sunday, June 2 the day camp officially opened, Mikel, Leon Balogun, Jamilu Collins, Moses Simon, Chidozie Awaziem, Semi Ajayi, Samuel Kalu, Oghenekaro Etebo, and John Ogu all took part in the morning training session at the Stephen Keshi Stadium.

Other players who took part in training include trained Victor Osimhen, Daniel Akpeyi, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Samuel Chukwueze, Ola Aina, Henry Onyekuru, Paul Onuachu, Kelechi Iheanacho and Francis Uzoho.

Newly-wedded Wilfred Ndidi and Kenneth Omeruo arrived in Asaba on Monday but did not take part in the morning training session.

Preparations

With 20 players in camp, only five are absent. Ahmed Musa and Shehu Abdullahi have been given extended break to celebrate Eid al-Fitr with their families.

William Troost-Ekong, Odion Ighalo and Alex Iwobi are expected in camp before the end of Monday.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will continue with AFCON 2019 preparation with a friendly game against Zimbabwe at the Stephen Keshi Stadium on Saturday, June 10.

Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr will cut his 25-man preliminary squad to the final 23 before they fly out to Egypt for another friendly game against Senegal on Saturday, June 16.

The Super Eagles will kick off their AFCON 2019 campaign with a game against Burundi on Saturday, June 22.

They will also take on Guinea on Wednesday, June 26 and Madagascar on Sunday, June 30 also in the group stage.