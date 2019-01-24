English Championship side Middlesbrough have confirmed the signing of Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi on Thursday, January 24.

Mikel Obi who is 31-years-old quit on his contract at Chinese Super League (CSL) side Tianjin TEDA after escaping relegation.

The Nigerian skipper has battled injuries since the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and has put in effort to get back in top shape and was linked with a move to Turkey Super Lig side Fernebahce.

However Middlesbrough have been the side to get Mikel back to England after he passed a medical and signed a short term deal.

Middlesbrough are currently in the battle to gain promotion to the Premier League from the Championship.

Tony Pulis head coach of Middlesbrough stated after recruiting Mikel that he can still add a lot to his team despite playing in China for the last two seasons.

He said, "I'm pleased to get him in. He is a man with a lot of experience and quality.

"He has a winning mentality and he wants to be here be a part of what we are looking to achieve."

The Super Eagles captain arrives Middlesbrough with experience winning the Premier League and UEFA Champions League.

Mikel will be expected to make his debut for Middlesbrough when they take on Newport County in an FA Cup clash scheduled for Saturday, January 26.