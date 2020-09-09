Former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi saw his twin daughters Ava and Mia off on their first day of school and took to social media to share his feelings about it.

Mikel’s daughters with his Russian partner Olga Diyachenko are now grown and have started school.

The Stoke City midfielder shared a photo of them on his Instagram in uniforms and shared how proud he was of them.

“Am so proud of you two. You two are my world. love you my angels so much and am really the happiest dad seeing you two grow up so fast with your attitudes. So proud, first day of grown up school; daddy loves you two so so much,” the midfielder said.

Mikel’s partner Olga also shared her excitement on her daughters’ first day at school.

“First day at the big girls school! So proud of how brave and excited you both are! Love you,” she wrote on Instagram.

Mikel and his partner Diyachenko, who have been dating since 2013, welcome the twins in September 2015.