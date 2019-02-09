Super Eagles captain, Mikel Obi and his Middlesbrough teammates have reportedly escaped a flight mishap after a faulty Middlesbrough plane was grounded before take off.

The 31-year-old Mikel Obi who joined Championship side Middlesbrough on a short term deal was reportedly at risk of a plane crash just after their game against Newport County in the FA Cup replay played on Tuesday, February 5.

According to a report by Football live, Mikel and his Middlesbrough teammates were about the leave the Rodney Parade Arena after a 2-0 loss to their opponents but their flight had to be postponed.

In the report, the Middlesbrough flight was postponed as the the plane suffered from engine failure. and was grounded.

If the fault had not been detected, Mikel and his teammates could have suffered a mishap while on air which could have cost the lives of players and officials of Middlesbrough.

The news came during the period where the football world was still in shock over the passing away for Argentina and Cardiff City striker Emiliano Sala who was confirmed dead days after his flight crashed.

In the report after the plane was not cleared to take off at the Cardiff Airport runway, Mikel and his Middlesbrough teammates had to return home by bus.

The Middlesbrough players slept on board and they did not get home until the early hours of the next day.

Middlesbrough and Mikel have not made an official statement about the possible tragic event.

Mikel is expected to return to action when he and his Middlesbrough teammates take on Leeds United in their next league game scheduled for Saturday, February 9 at the Riverside Stadium.