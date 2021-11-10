Former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi celebrates birthday of partner Olga Diyachenko

Instagram

Olga has been Mikel's partner for a while, and the couple has twin daughters Mia and Ava.

Mikel was recently sacked by Kuwait SC just four months after joining the club on a free transfer. The latest setback did not however stop the former Chelsea midfield man from celebrating the new age of his partner and mother of his children.

Mikel posted a photo of him and Olga on his official Instagram account.

Along with the photo was a message that said, "Happy birthday my love. I love you so much that words can’t describe. Me and peanuts love you to the moon and back happy birthday my love."