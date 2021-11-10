Former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi celebrates birthday of partner Olga Diyachenko

Former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi has taken to social media on Wednesday, November 10th to celebrate the birthday of his partner Olga Diyachenko.
The midfielder posted a picture on social media to mark the celebration of his partners birthday
Olga has been Mikel's partner for a while, and the couple has twin daughters Mia and Ava.
Mikel was recently sacked by Kuwait SC just four months after joining the club on a free transfer. The latest setback did not however stop the former Chelsea midfield man from celebrating the new age of his partner and mother of his children.
Mikel posted a photo of him and Olga on his official Instagram account.
Along with the photo was a message that said, "Happy birthday my love. I love you so much that words can’t describe. Me and peanuts love you to the moon and back happy birthday my love."
Mikel and Olga's relationship has been ongoing since his days in England with Chelsea, and all appears to be going on smoothly.
