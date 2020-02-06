Ex-Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi broke down in tears in a post-match interview while speaking about the online abuse that has been targeted at his family including his girlfriend and twin daughters.

Mikel was a subject of racial abuse after his side Trabzonspor got a 2-1 win over Fenerbahce in a Turkish Super Lig game on Saturday, February 1, 2020.

Mikel Obi (Instagram/Mikel Obi) Instagram

The abuse was also extended to his girlfriend and twin daughters and Mikel fought back tears while talking about in an interview.

“After the game on Saturday, I started getting messages on my Instagram account, even my girlfriend at home, getting messages of racism and hatred. Very scary messages towards me and my family,” Mikel told Turkish sports website Fotomac.

Mikel Obi says he is hurt about the abuse on his family (Instagram/Mikel Obi) Instagram

“I'm very disappointed with it, especially my family, my girlfriend and my kids, they are only four-years-old, why are you talking about my kids?” an angry Mikel asked later in the interview.

“They don't know anything. When you talk about my kids, I'm very sad about this. It's a very disturbing time for me and my family.”

The abuse came from Fenerbahce fans who were furious at Mikel for a foul on Emre Belözoğlu which he would have been punished for.

A scuffle also happened just after the game although Mikel played it down in his post-match interview.

The Nigerian midfielder also revealed that he has received messages of support from his club, teammates, ex-colleagues, family members and friends.

Trabzonspor have released a statement to condemn the abuse.