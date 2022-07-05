'Nigeria is blessed' - Mikel Obi boasts about his country

Last month, Mikel returned to Nigeria to promote his new program Back to Base.

The 35-year-old midfielder while in Nigeria had a kick about with some grassroots footballers in the Ebute Metta area of Lagos State.

After his visit to Nigeria, Mikel has now reflected on his time in the country.

Mikel on Nigeria

Mikel who was criticized by another former Super Eagles captain Sunday Oliseh took to social media to reflect on his time in Nigeria.

The former Chelsea man posted photos of his participation in the street football on his official Instagram account.

Along with the photos was a message that said, "The street football at Evans Square Ebute Metta was definitely one of the highlights of my trip.

"I enjoyed every minute I spent playing football on sand with those kids, they were extremely good too. Nigeria is indeed blessed with a lot of amazing talents."

Mikel has played at the highest level of football on the global stage and was impressed by the talent on display.

The midfielder who played a crucial role in the Super Eagles 2013 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winning squad is hopeful the country will be able to grow the talent to the national team.

