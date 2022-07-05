'Nigeria is blessed' - Mikel Obi boasts about his country

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Mikel Obi praises the quality in Nigeria as he returns abroad.

Mikel Obi boasts about Nigeria
Mikel Obi boasts about Nigeria

Former Super Eagles of Nigeria captain Mikel Obi has praised the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Recommended articles

Last month, Mikel returned to Nigeria to promote his new program Back to Base.

The 35-year-old midfielder while in Nigeria had a kick about with some grassroots footballers in the Ebute Metta area of Lagos State.

After his visit to Nigeria, Mikel has now reflected on his time in the country.

ALSO READ: Why U dey do like this? Reactions as Oliseh blasts Mikel, uplifts Ndidi

Sunday Oliseh reveals why Taribo West almost got into a fight with Jay-Jay Okocha

Ranking the Super Eagles' 23 World Cup goals

Mikel Obi boasts reflected about his time in Nigeria.
Mikel Obi boasts reflected about his time in Nigeria. Pulse Nigeria

Mikel who was criticized by another former Super Eagles captain Sunday Oliseh took to social media to reflect on his time in Nigeria.

The former Chelsea man posted photos of his participation in the street football on his official Instagram account.

Mikel Obi boasts about Nigeria
Mikel Obi boasts about Nigeria Pulse Nigeria

Along with the photos was a message that said, "The street football at Evans Square Ebute Metta was definitely one of the highlights of my trip.

"I enjoyed every minute I spent playing football on sand with those kids, they were extremely good too. Nigeria is indeed blessed with a lot of amazing talents."

Mikel Obi boasts about Nigeria
Mikel Obi boasts about Nigeria Pulse Nigeria

Mikel has played at the highest level of football on the global stage and was impressed by the talent on display.

The midfielder who played a crucial role in the Super Eagles 2013 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winning squad is hopeful the country will be able to grow the talent to the national team.

See more photos of Mikel in Nigeria below

Mikel Obi boasts about Nigeria
Mikel Obi boasts about Nigeria Pulse Nigeria
Mikel Obi boasts about Nigeria
Mikel Obi boasts about Nigeria Pulse Nigeria
Mikel Obi boasts about Nigeria
Mikel Obi boasts about Nigeria Pulse Nigeria

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Tyronne Ebuehi joins Empoli

    OFFICIAL - Super Eagles defender Tyronne Ebuehi unveiled by Empoli

  • Mikel Obi boasts about Nigeria

    'Nigeria is blessed' - Mikel Obi boasts about his country

  • Manchester have announced the signing of Dutch defender Tyrel Malacia from Feyenoord

    Ten Hag era gets underway with Tyrell Malacia signing

Recommended articles

OFFICIAL - Super Eagles defender Tyronne Ebuehi unveiled by Empoli

OFFICIAL - Super Eagles defender Tyronne Ebuehi unveiled by Empoli

'Nigeria is blessed' - Mikel Obi boasts about his country

'Nigeria is blessed' - Mikel Obi boasts about his country

Ten Hag era gets underway with Tyrell Malacia signing

Ten Hag era gets underway with Tyrell Malacia signing

PSG new coach fires 'subtle' shot at Mbappe following unveiling

PSG new coach fires 'subtle' shot at Mbappe following unveiling

Bayern Munich set to pay ₦51.3 billion for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Bayern Munich set to pay ₦51.3 billion for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

PSG announce Pochettino's successor hours after his sack

PSG announce Pochettino's successor hours after his sack

Trending

Clubless Super Eagles star Kelechi Nwakali surprisingly rejects ₦9.9million salary

Kelechi Nwakali rejected an offer from FC Zurich

Top 5 transfer hijacks in Premier League history

Biggest transfer hijacks in Premier League history

CAF Awards 2022: 4 players who have no business being nominated for CAF Player of the year

Four players who didn't deserve to be nominated for CAF Player of the Year
SPORTS GIST

Paul Pogba teams up with Emmanuel Adebayor for charity game [Photos]

Paul Pogba teams up with Emmanuel Adebayor for charity game