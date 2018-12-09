Mikel Obi and family on vacation in Maldives

Mikel Obi and his family are in the Maldives on vacation after their brief visit to Nigeria.
Mikel is enjoying his off season break as the Chinese Super League (CSL) was concluded last month.
After surviving relegation with Tianjin Teda following a gruelling season which saw Mikel participate at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, the Nigerian skipper is spending quality time with his family.
Mikel was in Nigeria briefly on holiday with his family as they visited relatives and friends before he made other arrangements including setting up a program for developing footballers.
Mikel and his partner Olga to to their respective official Instagram accounts to post pictures of their vacation along with their children.
The 31-year-old posted a picture of he and his wife on bicycles both with one twin daughter at their backs.
Along with the picture Mikel wrote a message which said, "Poohdom cycling."
His wife Olga also posted the same picture along with a message which said, "Love all around.... Island life."
Mikel Ob who started his break by taking his daughters on a lunch date while they were in London is expected to continue his vacation until next year when the league resumes in China.