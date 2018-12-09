Mikel Obi and family on vacation in Maldives

news

Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi is in the Maldives on holidays with his partner Olga Diyachenko and their two twin daughters Ava and Mia.

Mikel is enjoying his off season break as the Chinese Super League (CSL) was concluded last month.

After surviving relegation with Tianjin Teda following a gruelling season which saw Mikel participate at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, the Nigerian skipper is spending quality time with his family.

Mikel on vacation

Mikel was in Nigeria briefly on holiday with his family as they visited relatives and friends before he made other arrangements including setting up a program for developing footballers.

Mikel and his partner Olga to to their respective official Instagram accounts to post pictures of their vacation along with their children.

The 31-year-old posted a picture of he and his wife on bicycles both with one twin daughter at their backs.

Along with the picture Mikel wrote a message which said, "Poohdom cycling."

His wife Olga also posted the same picture along with a message which said, "Love all around.... Island life."