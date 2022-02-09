I solved his problem - Arteta fires back at Aubameyang over Arsenal exit

At Aubameyang's Barcelona unveiling ceremony, the 32-year-old striker claimed that he had problems with only Arteta during the end of his stay at Arsenal.

AFP

However, Arteta has come to state his account of events leading up to the transfer deadline day departure of Aubameyang.

Arteta thanks Aubameyang for his efforts

In the manager's pre-match press conference ahead of Arsenal's clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers, Arteta started by praising the striker's contributions to the club during a four-year stint.

"I'm extremely grateful for what Auba has done at the club, for his contributions since I got here," Arteta stated.

I was the solution, not the problem - Arteta

The 39-year-old manager then claimed he was the solution to Aubameyang's situation, not the problem.

AFP

Arteta explained: "The way I see myself in that relationship is the solution, not the problem. That's his opinion. We have to respect that."

Arteta and Aubameyang were at loggerheads in the final days of the Gabonese striker's stay at Arsenal with the Spanish manager freezing Aubameyang out of the team for alleged disciplinary reasons.