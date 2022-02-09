Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has responded to comments made by Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang over the latter's departure from Emirates Stadium.
I solved his problem - Arteta fires back at Aubameyang over Arsenal exit
Aubameyang scored 92 goals during his Arsenal career but left i9n ignominious fashion
At Aubameyang's Barcelona unveiling ceremony, the 32-year-old striker claimed that he had problems with only Arteta during the end of his stay at Arsenal.
However, Arteta has come to state his account of events leading up to the transfer deadline day departure of Aubameyang.
Arteta thanks Aubameyang for his efforts
In the manager's pre-match press conference ahead of Arsenal's clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers, Arteta started by praising the striker's contributions to the club during a four-year stint.
"I'm extremely grateful for what Auba has done at the club, for his contributions since I got here," Arteta stated.
I was the solution, not the problem - Arteta
The 39-year-old manager then claimed he was the solution to Aubameyang's situation, not the problem.
Arteta explained: "The way I see myself in that relationship is the solution, not the problem. That's his opinion. We have to respect that."
Arteta and Aubameyang were at loggerheads in the final days of the Gabonese striker's stay at Arsenal with the Spanish manager freezing Aubameyang out of the team for alleged disciplinary reasons.
The former Borussia Dortmund striker has since made his debut for Barcelona, coming on as a 61st-minute substitute in a 4-2 victory over Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou on Sunday, February 6.