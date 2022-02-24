I miss the Champions League - Arteta urges Arsenal stars ahead of crucial Top 4 clash with Wolves

The Gunners' boss admitted that he misses playing in the UEFA Champions League, describing playing in the elite club competition as 'one of the best feelings you can have.'

Arsenal are in a four-way battle for the last Champions League spot currently occupied by Manchester United but the Gunners have three games in hand to cover the four-point gap to the Red Devils.

They know what this game means for us - Arteta on Wolves match

Ahead of Thursday's clash with another Top 4 hopeful, Arteta tried to spur his players to action by reliving what it is like to play in the Champions League.

Arteta noted that he believes his players know the importance of the game and how getting the maximum points will help them push till the end.

Arteta said during his pre-match press conference: "I think they know. They know what every game means for us. We know how close it will be right until the end, we’ve seen a lot of different results that you don’t really expect.

“We play at home and the importance of getting the points when we play at home is going to be crucial to get to the destination.”

Arteta reminisces on Champions League experience as an Arsenal player

The former Arsenal player also recounted his days playing in the competition and how significant it is to the club's history over time.

“I do a lot, because as a football player I’ve experienced it and it’s one of the best feelings you can have,” Arteta admitted when asked if he misses the UEFA Champions League.

“To be surrounded by opponents that are the best in the world and challenge yourself and evaluate yourself against that type of opposition.

"Then as a club you play in a competition that brings the club that brings them into a different dimension, different stage, different impact and a competition that is very attached to the history of this football club.”

Manchester United, West Ham United, and Wolverhampton Wanderers are the closest challengers to the Gunners for the last Champions League spot.