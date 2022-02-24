PREMIER LEAGUE

I miss the Champions League - Arteta urges Arsenal stars ahead of crucial Top 4 clash with Wolves

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Arsenal set an English record for featuring in the Champions League for 19 consecutive seasons (1998 - 2017) under Arsene Wenger

Mikel Arteta rallies Arsenal players ahead of crucial Top 4 clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers
Mikel Arteta rallies Arsenal players ahead of crucial Top 4 clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has rallied the troops ahead of Thursday's crucial Premier League clash against fellow Top 4 hopefuls Wolverhampton Wanderers at Emirates Stadium.

Recommended articles

The Gunners' boss admitted that he misses playing in the UEFA Champions League, describing playing in the elite club competition as 'one of the best feelings you can have.'

Arsenal are in a four-way battle for the last Champions League spot currently occupied by Manchester United but the Gunners have three games in hand to cover the four-point gap to the Red Devils.

Ahead of Thursday's clash with another Top 4 hopeful, Arteta tried to spur his players to action by reliving what it is like to play in the Champions League.

Arsenal are out of the FA Cup, League Cup and are not in Europe. A Top 4 Premier League finish is their only realistic target this season
Arsenal are out of the FA Cup, League Cup and are not in Europe. A Top 4 Premier League finish is their only realistic target this season AFP

Arteta noted that he believes his players know the importance of the game and how getting the maximum points will help them push till the end.

Arteta said during his pre-match press conference: "I think they know. They know what every game means for us. We know how close it will be right until the end, we’ve seen a lot of different results that you don’t really expect.

“We play at home and the importance of getting the points when we play at home is going to be crucial to get to the destination.”

The former Arsenal player also recounted his days playing in the competition and how significant it is to the club's history over time.

Arteta coached in the Champions League under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City but he has not reached the competition as arsenal manager
Arteta coached in the Champions League under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City but he has not reached the competition as arsenal manager AFP

“I do a lot, because as a football player I’ve experienced it and it’s one of the best feelings you can have,” Arteta admitted when asked if he misses the UEFA Champions League.

“To be surrounded by opponents that are the best in the world and challenge yourself and evaluate yourself against that type of opposition.

"Then as a club you play in a competition that brings the club that brings them into a different dimension, different stage, different impact and a competition that is very attached to the history of this football club.”

Manchester United, West Ham United, and Wolverhampton Wanderers are the closest challengers to the Gunners for the last Champions League spot.

Arsenal last featured in the Champions League in the 2016/17 season, playing in the Europa League for the next four seasons till they totally missed out on Europe last season.

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe Damola Ogungbe

More from category

  • Erik Ten Hag is working wonders with Ajax

    Ajax have attained unprecedented levels of dominance in the Eredivisie

  • Mikel Arteta rallies Arsenal players ahead of crucial Top 4 clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers

    I miss the Champions League - Arteta urges Arsenal stars ahead of crucial Top 4 clash with Wolves

  • The Super Falcons were delayed at the airport for four hours

    'IT'S NONSENSE' - Super Falcons boss Randy Waldrum BLASTS Nigerian authorities for frustrating his players

Recommended articles

Ajax have attained unprecedented levels of dominance in the Eredivisie

Ajax have attained unprecedented levels of dominance in the Eredivisie

I miss the Champions League - Arteta urges Arsenal stars ahead of crucial Top 4 clash with Wolves

I miss the Champions League - Arteta urges Arsenal stars ahead of crucial Top 4 clash with Wolves

'IT'S NONSENSE' - Super Falcons boss Randy Waldrum BLASTS Nigerian authorities for frustrating his players

'IT'S NONSENSE' - Super Falcons boss Randy Waldrum BLASTS Nigerian authorities for frustrating his players

Pulse Sports NPFL Team of the Week

Pulse Sports NPFL Team of the Week

Super Falcons players in TEARS LOCKED at Abuja Airport for over 4 hours after victory against Ivory Coast [Video]

Super Falcons players in TEARS LOCKED at Abuja Airport for over 4 hours after victory against Ivory Coast [Video]

Interesting stats from the 2-2 draw between Benfica and Ajax

Interesting stats from the 2-2 draw between Benfica and Ajax

Trending

Photos: Girl who hoisted trophy during CAN 2008 is now all grown up

Photos: Girl who hoisted trophy during CAN 2008 is now all grown up
AWCON

'Plumptre for the Boys, Okoye for the Girls' leads reactions as Nigerian men in awe of new Super falcons debutant

Nigerians are in awe of Super Falcons latest debutante Ashleigh Plumptre
SUPER FALCONS

Nigerians fall in love with Ifeoma Onumonu after 2 goals against Ivory Coast

Onumonu was the hero for Nigeria against Ivory Coast

'That is what happens when it comes to Africa'- Fiery Cameroon legend Samuel Eto'o pits Okocha against Ronaldinho

Court declares Samuel Eto’o as father of 22-year-old Spanish woman

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa donates ₦2m to Kingsley Obiekwu a former Nigerian player who is now a bus driver

Ahmed Musa decided to help Obiekwu who was in need
SUPER FALCONS

'Plumptre is better than Maguire': Has Nigeria found a solution to its ageing defence following win over Ivory Coast?

Ashleigh Plumptre - Harry Maguire
PREMIER LEAGUE

'Iwobi showed his true self today'- Reactions as Super Eagles star disappoints Everton fans against Southampton

Iwobi was not at his best against Southampton
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Na man you be, Greatest of all time!': Nigerians hail Ahmed Musa's ₦2 Million donation to ex-Nigeria international Kingsley Obiekwu

Nigerians hail Ahmed Musa after his act of benevolence towards ex Nigerian International Kingsley Obiekwu