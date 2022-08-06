Why Arteta is disappointed with Arsenal's win at Crystal Palace

Arsenal opened their season's account with three points and a clean sheet following a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Palace at Selhurst Park.

AFP

Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli got things underway with the first goal of the 2022/23 season, a header before Marc Guehi wrapped up the win for the Gunners with an unfortunate own goal.

It was a game of two halves at Selhurst Park, Arsenal controlled the first half while the home side took over proceedings in the second half.

However, Arteta wanted more goals and was disappointed that didn't happen for the Gunners.

Arteta rues missed chances against Palace

After seeing his side take all three points on offer at Selhurst Park, Arteta expressed his happiness with the win and the performance of his players on the night.

Getty Images

But the Spaniard was unhappy with the fact his team had opportunities to add more goals but failed to take them.

"It’s a really good win," Arteta told the club media. "It’s a very difficult thing to do because they created an atmosphere here and they are a really good side."

Getty Images

"They created so many issues and we experienced that last season and to come here and win in the way that we did it, credit to the boys. I’m really happy."

"The disappointing thing was that we didn’t score more goals because we had so many opportunities and we looked a real threat."