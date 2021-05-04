Super Eagles midfielder Mikel Agu acquires Portuguese citizenship after 10 years of residency

Agu first moved to Portugal in 2011 to join his youth team and has since lived in the country bar the 2015/2016 and 2017/2018 seasons which he spent on loan in Belgium and Turkey respectively.

According to Portuguese law, one is eligible for citizenship through naturalisation after six years of residence.

That is the process the Nigerian football has gone through to get his Portuguese passport.

“What God cannot do does not exist, now a Portuguese,” the midfielder announced on his social media with a photo of his Portuguese passport.

The 27-year-old midfielder was born in Benin City where he started his early career.

He moved to Portugal to join Porto’s youth team at an early age, from where he was promoted to the senior team.

Although promoted, he never spent an entire season at the club as he was sent out on loan.

He first went on loan to Club Brugge in Belgium and returned to Portugal to play for Vitoria de Setubal.

The following season he moved to Turkey on loan with Bursaspor before returning to Portugal to play for Vitoria de Setubal again.

In 2019, he left Porto and permanently joined another Portuguese club Vitoria de Guimaraes.

He has seven appearances for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.