Middlesbrough interested in struggling Super Eagles star

Onyeka is currently on the books of Brentford, having joined The Bees from FC Midtjylland for €10.00m last summer.

Onyeka's struggles at Brentford

However, the Nigerian international has struggled so far at the Brentford Community Stadium due to injuries and lack of game time.

Onyeka made just 20 appearances in the Premier League last season and has played just ten minutes of Brentford's four league games this season.

Getty Images

Onyeka's situation is unlikely to change, but the Nigerian could get a lifeline at the Riverside Stadium after reports emerged that Middlesbrough are interested in signing him.

Boro to the rescue

According to Skyports, The Boro are currently in talks with Brentford over a potential move for Onyeka. The Skybet Championship will take the Nigerian on a loan deal with no obligation to buy permanently.

Pulse Nigeria

Boro's manager Chris Wilder wants to shore up his midfield, and he has identified Onyeka as the perfect option. Should a deal be agreed between the two clubs, Onyeka will be the latest Nigerian to play for Boro, following in the footsteps of Yakubu Aiyegbeni and John Mikel Obi.