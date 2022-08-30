Middlesbrough interested in struggling Super Eagles star

Joba Ogunwale
The Skybet Championship side want to reinforce their squad before the transfer window closes.

Frank Onyeka is a target for Middlesbrough
Super Eagles star Frank Onyeka has emerged as a transfer target for Skybet Championship side Middlesbrough.

Onyeka is currently on the books of Brentford, having joined The Bees from FC Midtjylland for €10.00m last summer.

However, the Nigerian international has struggled so far at the Brentford Community Stadium due to injuries and lack of game time.

Onyeka made just 20 appearances in the Premier League last season and has played just ten minutes of Brentford's four league games this season.

Onyeka's situation is unlikely to change, but the Nigerian could get a lifeline at the Riverside Stadium after reports emerged that Middlesbrough are interested in signing him.

According to Skyports, The Boro are currently in talks with Brentford over a potential move for Onyeka. The Skybet Championship will take the Nigerian on a loan deal with no obligation to buy permanently.

Boro's manager Chris Wilder wants to shore up his midfield, and he has identified Onyeka as the perfect option. Should a deal be agreed between the two clubs, Onyeka will be the latest Nigerian to play for Boro, following in the footsteps of Yakubu Aiyegbeni and John Mikel Obi.

Onyeka will hope to help Boro in their quest to gain promotion to the Premier League. The Teessiders have not been in the English top flight since 2017, but they will hope to return this season. Wilder's men currently sit in 18th place in the early Championship table with six points from six matches.

