RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Middlesbrough appoint Chris Wilder as new manager

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Chris Wilder left Sheffield United in March 2021

Chris Wilder left Sheffield United in March 2021 Creator: MIKE EGERTON
Chris Wilder left Sheffield United in March 2021 Creator: MIKE EGERTON

Former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has been appointed as Middlesbrough's new manager following the departure of Neil Warnock, the Championship club announced on Sunday.

Recommended articles

Warnock, who has taken charge of a record 1,603 games with English league clubs, left second-tier Middlesbrough by mutual consent on Saturday following his team's 1-1 draw at West Brom.

Wilder left hometown club Sheffield United in March as relegation from the Premier League loomed but had won plaudits for guiding the Blades from England's third tier to the top flight.

Sheffield United impressed under Wilder in their 2019/20 Premier League campaign, finishing ninth, but ended bottom last season with 29 defeats.

The 54-year-old's first game in charge of the northeast English club will be at home to Millwall on November 20.

Middlesbrough, who were relegated from the Premier League in 2017, are 14th in the Championship table, four points off the final play-off spot.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Shevchenko named new Genoa manager

Shevchenko named new Genoa manager

Aston Villa sack manager Dean Smith

Aston Villa sack manager Dean Smith

Jota, Furuhashi doubles help Celtic close gap on Rangers

Jota, Furuhashi doubles help Celtic close gap on Rangers

Aston Villa sack Dean Smith

Aston Villa sack Dean Smith

Genoa appoint Andriy Shevchenko as manager till 2024

Genoa appoint Andriy Shevchenko as manager till 2024

Middlesbrough appoint Chris Wilder as new manager

Middlesbrough appoint Chris Wilder as new manager

‘Our defenders are good too!’ - Tudor talks tough ahead of Osimhen test

‘Our defenders are good too!’ - Tudor talks tough ahead of Osimhen test

Xavi’s first words ahead of Barcelona unveiling

Xavi’s first words ahead of Barcelona unveiling

Canelo Alvarez boxes his way into history books with brutal Caleb Plant KO

Canelo Alvarez boxes his way into history books with brutal Caleb Plant KO

Trending

Zimbabwean footballer loses house, cars to ex-wife after registering properties in her name

Zimbabwean footballer loses house, cars to ex-wife after registering properties in her name

Rohr: Kalu rejected call-up to focus on his club

Gernot Rohr granted Samuel Kalu's request to focus on his club form

Osimhen was wrong to sulk, but Napoli's Scudetto hopes could rest on letting him take penalties

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen (R) and Lorenzo Insigne (L) have had a disagreement over penalty duties this season.

Majeed Ashimeru channels his inner Suarez after ‘saving’ Anderlecht with last-minute handball

Majeed Ashimeru channels his inner Suarez after ‘saving’ Anderlecht with last-minute handball