Emilio is the middle child of Ballack, who has three sons with his long-term partner Simone Lambe.

According to Portuguese TV channel TV124, Emilio died in an accident involving a quad-bike near Ballack’s holiday home in Troia, a peninsular off the coast of Setubal just south of Lisbon.

Details of the accident are yet to be disclosed.

It’s a sad loss for Ballack, who is regarded as one of the best German players of all time.

He made his breakthrough at Bayer Leverkusen before moving to Bayern Munich, where he won three league titles and three German Cup titles.

In 2006, he joined Chelsea, where he the Premier League title in 2010.