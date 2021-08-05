RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

German football legend Micheal Ballack loses 18-year-old son in a quad-bike accident

Authors:

Steve Dede

Ballack's son died in an accident while holidaying in their family home in Portugal.

Michael Ballack and son Emilio (EmilioBallack)
Michael Ballack and son Emilio (EmilioBallack)

German football legend Micheal Ballack has lost his 18-year-old son Emilio who died on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

Emilio is the middle child of Ballack, who has three sons with his long-term partner Simone Lambe.

According to Portuguese TV channel TV124, Emilio died in an accident involving a quad-bike near Ballack’s holiday home in Troia, a peninsular off the coast of Setubal just south of Lisbon.

Details of the accident are yet to be disclosed.

It’s a sad loss for Ballack, who is regarded as one of the best German players of all time.

He made his breakthrough at Bayer Leverkusen before moving to Bayern Munich, where he won three league titles and three German Cup titles.

In 2006, he joined Chelsea, where he the Premier League title in 2010.

For Germany, he was the star of the team when they reached the final of the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

