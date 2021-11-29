Liverpool legend Michael Owen slams United's 'abusive' treatment of Cristiano Ronaldo

Owen berated United's over-indulgence on defence, claiming that it is almost an abuse to have a player of Ronaldo's quality in the team but still commit every other player to play defensive football. The ex-Liverpool forward warned that such an approach would result in Ronaldo putting bad performances.

"No, you can’t. We were at Old Trafford for the City game and all of a sudden it’s just exactly the same and they leave Ronaldo up front on his own. That’s almost abuse!" Owen told Premier League Productions.

"Having someone that good in your team and then playing everyone defensively and saying ‘That’s alright we’ll just hope he nicks a goal’... he’ll end up being average.

"If you leave him and all these good players - or just two of them - playing and everyone else defending, they’ll start putting in bad performances because they’ve got nobody to pass to."

The former Real Madrid striker suggested that the club needs to get better players into the team who can provide service and act as passing outlets for the Portuguese star to build up and link up play.

Owen continued: "They’ve got no options, they’re chipping the ball from 50 yards away. They need other players to come up and help them. It’s almost abusing the good players they’ve got and that’s the last thing you’ve got to do. If anything, expose the rubbish."

The football pundit suggested that players such as Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba need to be playing closer to Ronaldo to create more goal-scoring opportunities.

"Find ways of getting world class players in your team, get [Paul] Pogba, get [Bruno] Fernandes, get Ronaldo, get them as best as you can. If you let a few goals in because [Eric] Bailly’s not great or [Aaron] Wan-Bissaka or whoever then fine, you can replace them," Owen said.

The former Liverpool striker roundly criticised United's approach of fielding more midfielders and benching more of their attack-minded players.

"But at the minute - because they’re nervous and scared - they just bulk up with sitting midfielders and more defenders and abuse the great players up front leaving half of them on the bench and one or two to play. They’ve got no chance!" he concluded.