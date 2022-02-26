PREMIER LEAGUE

Michael Olise shines for Eagles again

Izuchukwu Akawor
The 20-year-old was the standout player for Crystal Palace following another man of the match performance in the Premier League

Michael Olise has assisted five (5) goals for Palace this season in the PL.
Crystal Palace were denied a win by Burnley during their Premier League encounter at Selhurst Park on Saturday with Nigerian-born Michael Olise the standout performer again.

Olise celebrates with goalscorer Schlupp.
Olise put in a man of the match display and picked up an assist for the Eagles but it was not enough Burnley left with a share of the spoils thanks for Luka Milivojevic's own goal.

Olise created the most chances, three (3), made the most key passes, two (2), completed three (3) of three (3) attempted dribbles and assisted the opening goal of the game.

He was brilliant at both ends of the pitch, finishing the game with 100% tackles won and four (4) recoveries made.

Olise put in another top performance for Crystal Palace in the PL.
The match was an entertaining game of two halves between the teams, with Palace the most dominant in the opening half.

It wasn't a surprise when the home side took the lead through Jeffrey Schlupp, who latched on to a beautiful low cross from the impressive Olise to give Palace the lead.

Despite Olise posing a huge threat throughout the opening 45 minutes with his amazing display, Palace were unlucky to into the break with a narrow lead after Ben Mee and John Pope combined to deny the Nigerian-born wide forward a deserved goal just before the break.

Burnley started the second half on a front foot and equalised within 39 seconds of the restart courtesy of an unfortunate own goal by Luka.

In the end, both teams failed to add to the scoreline and settled for a share of the spoils.

For Olise, he has now assisted five (5) goals and scored two (2) for Palace this season in the Premier League.

