Michael Jordan attend Paris Saint Germain 4-1 win over Reims

Michael Jordan NBA legend attends PSG home win against Reims

Michael Jordan was the star of the show as Paris Saint-Germain cruised to a comfortable victory over Reims.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Michael Jordan play NBA Legend Michael Jordan is extending his brans across Europe. (AP)

NBA Legend Michael Jordan was in attendance as reigning Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain beat Stade de Reims 4-1 in a league fixture played on Wednesday, September 26.

PSG made it two wins from two games after a disappointing loss to Liverpool in their opening 2018/19 UEFA Champions League game against Liverpool at Anfield.

Edison Cavani play Edison Cavani scored two well taken goals against for PSG against Reims (Getty Images)

 

Xavier Chavalerin surprisingly gave Reims the lead as early as the second minute but Edison Cavani equalised  before a Neymar penalty sent the host ahead,

Cavani added a third while Thomas Meunier scored the last goal of the game to give Paris Saint-Germain a comfortable victory and extend their streak to eight consecutive wins.

Michael Jordan play Jordan Brand and PSG vollaborated for the clubs third kit (AP)

 

The Basketball legend was on and to see Paris Saint-Germain show off their Jordan Brand jerseys a collaboration between the club, his brand and international sportswear giants Nike.

Jordan’s brand has gained recognition in the basketball community and in the United States of America but his new-forged alliance with the French club brings a taste of a possible extended collaboration with football sides across Europe.

Neymar JR play Neymar is making waves in the French league (Getty Images)

 

Paris Saint Germain will aim to make it nine consecutive wins when they take on Nice in their next league fixture scheduled for Saturday, September 29 before their next Champions League encounter.

Kanu Nwankwo and wife Amara
Kanu Nwankwo Nigerian legend attends FIFA The Best Awards with his wife Amara
Kelechi Iheanacho
Kelechi Iheanacho Leicester City forward makes world worst XI for last season
Eden Hazard came off the bench to score Chelsea's winner in a 2-1 League Cup victory over Liverpool at Anfield
Football 'One of world's best': Super sub Hazard dumps Liverpool out of League Cup
Luka Modric
FIFA The Best Awards How Super Eagles coach Rohr and captain Mikel voted
