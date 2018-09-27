Michael Jordan was the star of the show as Paris Saint-Germain cruised to a comfortable victory over Reims.
PSG made it two wins from two games after a disappointing loss to Liverpool in their opening 2018/19 UEFA Champions League game against Liverpool at Anfield.
Xavier Chavalerin surprisingly gave Reims the lead as early as the second minute but Edison Cavani equalised before a Neymar penalty sent the host ahead,
Cavani added a third while Thomas Meunier scored the last goal of the game to give Paris Saint-Germain a comfortable victory and extend their streak to eight consecutive wins.
The Basketball legend was on and to see Paris Saint-Germain show off their Jordan Brand jerseys a collaboration between the club, his brand and international sportswear giants Nike.
Jordan’s brand has gained recognition in the basketball community and in the United States of America but his new-forged alliance with the French club brings a taste of a possible extended collaboration with football sides across Europe.
Paris Saint Germain will aim to make it nine consecutive wins when they take on Nice in their next league fixture scheduled for Saturday, September 29 before their next Champions League encounter.