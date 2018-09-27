news

NBA Legend Michael Jordan was in attendance as reigning Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain beat Stade de Reims 4-1 in a league fixture played on Wednesday, September 26.

PSG made it two wins from two games after a disappointing loss to Liverpool in their opening 2018/19 UEFA Champions League game against Liverpool at Anfield.

Xavier Chavalerin surprisingly gave Reims the lead as early as the second minute but Edison Cavani equalised before a Neymar penalty sent the host ahead,

Cavani added a third while Thomas Meunier scored the last goal of the game to give Paris Saint-Germain a comfortable victory and extend their streak to eight consecutive wins.

The Basketball legend was on and to see Paris Saint-Germain show off their Jordan Brand jerseys a collaboration between the club, his brand and international sportswear giants Nike.

Jordan’s brand has gained recognition in the basketball community and in the United States of America but his new-forged alliance with the French club brings a taste of a possible extended collaboration with football sides across Europe.