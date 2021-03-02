The 38-year-old waded in on the ongoing topic which has so far divided opinions among many Ghanaians.

In a post on Instagram, Essien called for more support for gays and lesbians in Ghana, insisting they must be heard.

Michael Essien's Instagram post

“We see you, we hear you, we support you. Our LGBTQIA plus Community in Ghana #ghanasupportequalityGH,” he wrote.

However, the ex-Chelsea star was criticised by some of his followers, leading to the deletion of the post.

This comes after President Nana Akufo-Addo boldly proclaimed that same-sex marriage will never be legalised in his tenure.

Speaking at St. Micheal and All Angels Cathedral in Asante Mampong during the installation of the Second Archbishop of the Anglican Church of Ghana, the President said he won't legalize same-sex marriage in the country.

"For same-sex marriage to be legalized in Ghana, it will not happen in my time as President,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service last Wednesday raided the LGBT office in Accra to close it down.