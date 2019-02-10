MFM of Lagos recorded a win while FC Ifeanyi Ubah avoided defeat to stay top of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) groups after matchday eight encounters played on Sunday, February 10.

MFM continued their impressive start to the 2019 NPFL season recording a 3-2 win at home against Niger Tornadoes.

The Olukoya Boys however had to come back from two goals down to record a 3-2 win at the Agege Soccer Temple.

Niger Tornadoes went two goals ahead through Peter Abashiya in the second minute and Jonathan Osondu in the ninth minute to shock the MFM supporters.

Abisoye Olawale gave MFM a lifeline with a goal in the 45th minute just before the halftime break.

Michael Ohanu equalised in the 52nd minute before a 93rd minute goal by Chuks Kenedinum gave MFM all three points.

NPFL results

There were a total of seven matchday eight NPFL encounters played, there were six home wins and one draw, a total of 15 goals scored.

Plateau United recorded a 1-0 win against Go Round thanks to a 77th minute goal from Jesse Akila.

A 25 minute penalty converted by Segun Alebiosu gave Kwara United a 1-0 win over Wikki Tourists.

El-Kanemi beat Abia Warriors 1-0 thanks to an Innocent Gabriel strike in the 78th minute.

Former MFM star midfielder Onuwa Chukwuka came off the bench in the 83rd minute to give Enyimba a 1-0 win over Remo Stars.

In the Northern Derby Kano Pillars beat Yobe Desert Stars 3-1, Rabiu Ali gave the home side the lead in the 28th minute through a free kick before Chinedu Sunday doubled the lead in the 38th minute to go to the halftime break two goals ahead.,

David Ebuka extended the margin in the 66th minute but Philip Auta scored a consolation for Yobe Stars in the 87th minute.

Matchday 8 results

Kwara Utd 1-0 Wikki

Enyimba 1-0 Remo Stars

MFM 3-2 Tornadoes

Pillars 3-1 Yobe Stars

Plateau Utd 1-0 Go Round

El-Kanemi 1-0 Abia Warriors

Heartland 1-1 FCIU

Monday, February 11

Sunshine Stars vs Katsina Utd

Gombe United vs Nasarawa Utd

Akwa Utd vs Kada City