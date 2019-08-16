Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side MFM FC have unveiled a new coach Tony Bolus to replace their erstwhile manager Fidelis Ilechukwu.

Ilechukwu who had been with MFM FC for more than a decade has joined Heartland FC ahead of the 2019/2010 season.

To replace their former manager, the Lagos-based club side have hired Bolus after a rigorous screening process.

According to MFM FC, their new coach has been signed to a three-year contract.

"MFM has a standard already that we need to start building on, you know it has been a team that has been to the continent,” Bolus said during his unveiling.

"Lagos State as a whole has the talent and we need to build on what the former coach has put on the ground.

“He has done a good job and we will continue from where he stopped."

Bolus was the head coach of Giwa FC and was also a former assistant to Imama Amakpakabo at Enugu Rangers.