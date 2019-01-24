Lagos-based MFM FC ran out 1-0 winners over Enugu Rangers in the biggest game in matchday four of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) on Wednesday, January 23.

MFM FC returned to NPFL action to host Rangers who were playing their first game of the season following the postponement of their first three fixtures due to continental engagement.

It was youngster Kabiru Adeniji who scored the only goal for the Olukoya Boys to take all the three points at their home ground, Agege Stadium in Lagos.

Without star striker Godwin Aguda, it was Rangers who started the brightest but were let down by some poor finishing.

MFM FC, however, took the lead through the run of play as Adeniji got on a loose ball before slotting past Rangers goalkeeper Nana Bonsu for the game’s only goal.

That was the second goal of the season for the MFM FC academy graduate.

Cheered by the home crowd, MFM FC grew into the game and almost doubled their lead just before halftime through Akuneto Chijioke whose shot went wide.

Rangers rallied for an equaliser from the start of the second half but failed to trouble the MFM FC goalkeeper.

MFM FC also continued to create chances and Zikiye Jonathan tested Bonsu with a fierce shot but the Rangers goalkeeper had a fingertip to thwart the effort.

Finding an equaliser became even more difficult for Rangers as Tolu Olusesi was sent off for his second bookable offence after he was first booked in the first half.

MFM FC then held on for their second straight home win of the season.

Other Group A games

Matchday four of the NPFL was not just about the game in Lagos, elsewhere in Group A, in a game that had a dramatic ending, Katsina United scored a late winner in their 1-0 win over Wikki Tourist through Sheriff Bashir.

Rivers United got an away point in Akure following their 1-1 draw against Sunshine Stars while Lobi Stars had a man sent off but managed to hold Enyimba to a goalless draw.

In Benin, Bendel Insurance were held to a goalless draw by Kwara United and it was the same scoreline in Minna where Remo Stars took an away point against Niger Tornadoes.

In Group B

Akwa United’s poor start to the season continued with a 2-2 home draw against Plateau United.

Akwa took the lead twice- courtesy of a brace from Mfon Udoh- in the search of their first win of the season after three games but Plateau United bounced back on both occasion first by Bernard Ovoke and a stoppage-time goal by Benjamin Turba.

Usman Musa and Babangida Ibrahim scored in each half to give Gombe United a 2-0 win over Kano Pillars who have now gone three games without a win since their opening day victory over Heartland.

In Okigwe, it was former Go Round FC forward Okon Otop who hurt his former side with a stoppage-time winner for Heartland.

Newcomers Kada City frustrated Abia Warriors who needed a late penalty to win the game through Emeka Isaac while FC IfeanyiUbah got a home 1-0 win over Yobe.