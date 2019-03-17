MFM FC of Lagos and FC Ifeanyi Ubah both recorded wins to stay top of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) groups after matchday eleven encounters played on Sunday, March 17.

FC Ifeanyi Ubah recorded a hard fought 1-0 win over Kano Pillars thanks to a 66th minute strike by Uche Ihuarulam.

MFM FC won in front of their home supporters Olawale Abisoye and Michael Ohanu with the goals in the 39th and 58th minute to give them a 2-0 win over NPFL newcomers Bendel Insurance.

NPFL results

A total of 10 matchday 11 encounters were played with the games involving Lobi Stars and Enugu Rangers postponed due to their continental engagements.

In the 10 games played their were six home wins three draws and one away win with a total of 16 goals scored.

El-Kanemi Warriors played out a goalless draw with Gombe United so did Sunshine Stars and Enyimba International.

Kada City recorded a 2-1 win against Nasarawa United, Maigishiri Mohammed put the away side in the lead in the 61st minute.

Nura Mohammed equalised for the home side in the 71st minute before Kabiru Sanusi sealed all three points with a 95th minute penalty.

Philip Auta was the hero for Yobe Desert Stars as his goals in the eighth minute and 57th minute gave them a 2-0 win over Go Round.

Wikki Tourists beat Rivers United 2-0 with goals from Abba Umar in the 19th minute and Issa Gata in the 70th minute.

Martins Usule's goal in the 13th minute gave Katsina United a 1-0 win over Kwara United.

Heartland lost 1-2 at home to Akwa United, Ndifreke Effiong put the way side ahead in the 4th minute but Chidiebere Ajoku responded for the home side in the 57th minute.

Mfon Udoh scored the winner in the 72nd minute to give Akwa United all three points.

Matchday 11 Results

Wikki 2-0 Rivers Utd

Katsina Utd 1-0 Kwara Utd

Sunshine Stars 0-0 Enyimba

MFM 2-0 Insurance

Yobe Stars 2-0 Go Round

Kada City 2-1 Nasarawa Utd

Abia Warriors 1-1 Plateau Utd

FCIU 1-0 Kano Pillars

Heartland 1-2 Akwa Utd

El-Kanemi 0-0 Gombe Utd