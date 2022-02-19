WORLD CUP

Mexican Woman faces 7 years in Prison and 100 lashes for reporting sexual abuse in Qatar

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria

A Mexican woman helping organize the World Cup in Qatar said authorities threatened her with prison and a series of whipping after she reported that she was sexually assaulted.

Paola Schietekat could be sentenced to 7 years imprisonment and 100 lashes in Qatar after she reported she had been sexually assualted in Doha
Paola Schietekat was working as part of the organising committee of the 2022 World Cup when she claimed she was raped and threatened to be killed by a man.

The Mexican economist and anthropologist faces a sentence of 100 lashes and up to seven years in prison after she reported sexual abuse whilst working in Qatar.

Paola made the accusations against law enforcement in the autocratic Middle Eastern monarchy as it prepares to become the first Arab country to host the world's premier soccer event in 2022, describing Qatar's legal system and authorities as being more interested in protecting the man she accused of sexually assaulting her.

Paola Schitekat
Paola Schitekat Twitter

While working for the committee responsible for organizing the 2022 World Cup in Doha - Qatar, Schietekat said an acquaintance from the local Latino community entered her apartment and assaulted her, leaving her left arm, shoulder and back covered in bruises.

Schietekat said she obtained a medical certificate and reported the incident to local police with the Mexican consul in Qatar.

After explaining the situation to the police in her limited Arabic, she signed a statement and left and at 9 p.m, she was called back to the police, where she said they presented her with the alleged suspect.

According to Paola: "It was three hours of interrogation in Arabic, and at a certain point they demanded a virginity test."

"For some reason, I had become the accused."

Her suspect then told police the two had a romantic relationship and police demanded she hands over her unlocked phone.

Paola Schitekat (Twitter)
Paola Schitekat (Twitter) Twitter

From there, Schietekat said the case centred around the possibility of an extramarital affair, which she said can be punished in Qatar by up to seven years in prison and possibly 100 lashes.

However, Schietekat's lawyer offered her a simple solution to close the case - which was for Paola to marry her attacker to avoid any chance of conviction.

Upon her refusal to do take the offer, and with the aid of the World Cup organizing committee, Schietekat said she was able to leave the country while the charges remained valid.

"I had never breathed with more relief than when my passport was stamped.

"In Mexico, the adrenaline stopped and a slower process began, although just as complex and painful," she admitted.

The sentence did not materialise since Schietekat left the country, but she cannot return to what she described as her dream job.

A sentence could still be announced on March 6, with the law stating she can face 100 lashes and up to seven years in prison.

