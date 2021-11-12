Ozil needs to focus on football, not commercial interests - Fenerbahce president

Ozil has had an eventful time at the club, figuring in the news for a number of reasons during the last few months. In a perceived response to this, Koc suggested that the former German international needs to do more if he is to reach the heights that Robin van Persie attained recently at the club.

"Since the start of this season, Mesut Ozil has been compared to Robin van Persie (in terms of his status at Fenerbahce),” the president said in an interview with Fenerbahce TV.

AFP

Koc reiterated that Ozil needs to make his game the priority, play more on the pitch and contribute to the team as a whole.

The president said: "Ozil wants to play more. From now on, he needs to focus on his game and keep his commercial interests out of it. He needs to think about contributing to Fenerbahce."

Koc was instrumental in Ozil's transfer to Fenerbahce, the club the ex-Arsenal player supported as a boy. Since joining in January 2021, Ozil has made only 24 appearances for the Turkish side.

He has been in and out of the side, first suffering an ankle injury last season that ruled him out for two months. The ex-Germany international has also had a few heated run-ins with the manager Vitor Pereira who, despite making him captain at the beginning of the season, has preferred other players in his stead.

Ozil was not included in the starting lineup for any league match in October, emphasizing how far down the pecking order he has fallen.

POOL

However, the club's president has proposed a parley between both figures, urging the coach to find ways of reintegrating Ozil into the squad. He also played down reports from the media surrounding the player's problems at the Super Lig side.

Koc explained: "Our coach also needs to try to figure out how to get the most out of Ozil. There is not a problem, despite what the media says. Mesut is unhappy because he does not play regularly."