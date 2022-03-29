Messi's World Cup campaigns have ended in disappointment but Canada's qualification could be his good luck charm in Qatar

He is a seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, four-time Champions League champion with multiple league titles with Barcelona.

Not only that, his individual records are numerous and unmatched. In fairness, in the last 30 years, there has not been a player like the great Argentine, and there probably will not be another player to reach his level in the next 30 years.

But for all of his achievements in football, the biggest prize in football [the FIFA World Cup] has eluded Messi

Messi at the World Cup

The 36-year-old has appeared in four World Cups, yet he has only gotten close on one occasion.

Messi's first appearance at the biggest sporting showpiece on earth was in 2006, where he had a fantastic debut.

The then 19-year-old came on in Argentina's 6-0 thrashing of the defunct Serbia and Montenegro team, scoring the final goal.

It was the first of his six goals in the World Cup. But despite a fantastic debut, the tournament ended in disappointment for Messi as Argentina suffered a penalty shootout loss to Germany in the quarterfinals.

Four years later, the World Cup in South Africa presented Messi with another chance to win the biggest prize.

Again, Argentina came up short in the quarterfinal, losing to Germany, this time 4-0.

The 2014 World Cup in Brazil was the closest Messi got close to winning the holy grail.

The PSG star scored in the first three games as Argentina blitzed through the group stages.

Narrow wins against Switzerland and Belgium before a penalty shootout victory against the Netherlands set up a final against Germany.

Again, the result was no different from the two previous encounters as the Germans claimed a 1-0 win.

The final was a disappointing moment for Messi, considering Argentina were knocked out in the second round by France in 2018.

Scaloni's intervention

Following the exit in 2018, it appeared to be Messi's last chance to win a title for his country.

But the appointment of Luca Scaloni as manager turned things around for Argentina and Messi.

The ex-Deportivo La Coruña star has managed to turn Argentina from a team of individuals to a side that knows how to win.

The result showed when Messi and his teammates finally won the Copa America with the team in 2021.

Qatar is Messi's final chance to win the World Cup

But there is still this hunger and desire to win the World Cup. La Albiceleste are not the favourites, but Messi and Argentina have the team to challenge their rivals.

Although they have had the talents in previous years, the current set plays more as a team and already have the winning experience.

The omen looks good with Canada's qualification

What does Canada's qualification have to do with Messi and Argentina's chances?

Before their win against Jamaica, which sealed their qualification, Les Rouges last qualified for the biggest sporting event on earth 36 years ago.

Mexico 1986 was Canada's last appearance at the World Cup, where they finished bottom of their group.

But the biggest story from that competition was Argentina's victory made possible by the late Diego Maradona, who made the headlines for the wrong and right reasons.

In Mexico 1986, Maradona led Argentina to their second and last World Cup title to date.

His performance in the quarterfinals against England summed up his career, scoring the famous hand of god goal before scoring the best goal in World Cup history.

Messi will hope that Canada's return to the biggest sporting showpiece in Qatar will be his good luck charm.

At the age of 34- almost 35-this is likely to be his last World Cup. He has gotten close on one occasion, but he will be hoping to go one better this year.

Thirty-six years ago, Canada reached the World Cup with Argentina winning it.