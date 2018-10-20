Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Messi suffers arm injury ahead of clash with Real Madrid

Football Messi suffers arm injury ahead of clash with Real Madrid

Barcelona face an anxious wait on Lionel Messi's fitness ahead of next weekend's Clasico after the striker injured his arm against Sevilla on Saturday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Lionel Messi receives attention after injuring his arm on Saturday play

Lionel Messi receives attention after injuring his arm on Saturday

(AFP)

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

Barcelona face an anxious wait on Lionel Messi's fitness ahead of next weekend's Clasico after the striker injured his arm against Sevilla on Saturday.

Messi had his right arm strapped at the Camp Nou after he had tried to cushion a fall but was unable to continue and had to replaced in the 26th minute by Ousmane Dembele.

He had already scored, making it 2-0 with a crisp left-footed finish, to add to a stunning opener from Philippe Coutinho.

Barca will hope the injury to their star player is not serious, particularly with a handful of difficult fixtures coming up.

They face Inter Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday and host the first Clasico of the season against Real Madrid on Sunday.

The return match against Inter in Italy then comes early next month, before tricky La Liga games against Real Betis and Atletico Madrid.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Liverpool stay Adekanye says he's ready to play for Nigeriabullet
2 Arsene Wenger plays for an hour in charity gamebullet
3 5 things to know about Sheyi Ojo who is ready to dump England for...bullet

Football

 
3 things to know about Marco Ianni, the Chelsea assistant coach who provoked Mourinho
Bayern Munich's stars (from left) Manuel Neuer, Thiago Alcantara, Javier Martinez, Mats Hummels, Niklas Suele, Robert Lewandowski and Joshua Kimmich celebrate in front of their travelling fans after their 3-1 win at Wolfsburg on Saturday.
Football Bayern 'pulled together' to end winless run after bosses' fury
Sebastian Vettel during final practice on Saturday
Football Vettel bounces back in final US Grand Prix practice
Faouzi Benzarti (pictured October 15) was fired from his coaching position for Tunisia four days after helping the Carthage Eagles qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals
Football Benzarti sacked as Tunisia boss despite Cup of Nations qualification
X
Advertisement