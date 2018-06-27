Pulse.ng logo
Lionel Messi sets World Cup record as Argentina beat Nigeria 2-1

World Cup 2018 Lionel Messi sets record against Nigeria

In the game against Nigeria Messi scored to write his name in the history books of the World Cup.

  • Published:
Lionel Messi set a record as Argentina beat the Super Eagles of Nigeria 2-1 in their last Group D game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup played on Tuesday, June 26. play (Getty Images)
Lionel Messi set a record as Argentina beat the Super Eagles of Nigeria 2-1 in their last Group D game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup played on Tuesday, June 26.

Argentina defeated the Nigeria 2-1, Messi opened the goals but Super Eagles equalised through a penalty converted by Victor Moses, before Marcos Rojo sealed the victory with an 85th minute strike.

Nigeria vs Argentina stats

Messi scores 100th goal of the 2018 FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi set a record by scoring the 100th goal of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Messi opened the scoring with a right footed strike in the 14th minute to score the 100th goal of the tournament.

Super Eagles were praised after Lionel Messi inspired Argentina to a 2-1 victory in their final group D game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, on Tuesday, June 26 play The Super Eagles are out of the World Cup (Alex Livesey Getty Images.)

After failing to score against Nigeria at the 2010 FIFA World Cup Messi has now scored in two different World Cup against Nigeria.

Messi the first player to score as a teenager, in 20's and his 30's

Messi also became the first player to score as a teenager, in his 20's and in his 30's at the FIFA World Cup.

Messi scored his first World Cup for Argentina in the 2006 FIFA World Cup at the age of 19 against Serbia which was his only goal of the tournament.

Lionel Messi stated that he knew his Argentina team will beat the Super Eagles of Nigeria in their last Group D game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup played on Tuesday, June 26. play Messi is in the record books again (Sky)

At the age of 23 Messi failed to score in any of his matches in the 2010 FIFA World Cup held in South Africa.

In the 2014 FIFA World Cup Messi aged 27 scored a total of four goals as Argentina lost in the final to Germany.

His goal against Nigeria at the 2018 FIFA World Cup is at the age of 31 and therefore set a World Cup record as the first person to score as a teenager, in his 20's and his 30's.

Messi and Argentina to face France in World Cup round of 16

Victory against Nigeria means that Lionel Messi and his Argentine teammates will now face group C winners France in their round of 16 clash scheduled for Saturday, June 23.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Email: Tosinsports@gmail.com, All social media accounts @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

