Superstars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo lead the 2018 UEFA Team of the Year announced on Friday, January 11.

After their performances in league and continental competitions in 2018, the best players 50 players in Europe were selected of which the staring eleven were determined by voters.

UEFA Team of the Year

Barcelona goal keeper Ter Stegen was selected in goal, with Real Madrid dominating the defenders.

Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk was selected in defence with Real Madrid trio of Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane and Marcelo.

In midfield reigning World Player of the Year Luka Modric is joined in midfield by Chelsea duo Ngolo Kante and Eden Hazard.

While Ronaldo and Messi continued their dominance in attack along with Paris Saint-Germain youngster Kylian Mbappe.