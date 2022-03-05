Messi, Neymar and PSG fail to shine in Mbappe's absence after late defeat to Delort-inspired Nice

Andy Delort came off the bench to score a late goal that handed a brave Nice team a deserved victory over their illustrious visitors who had Lionel Messi, Neymar and Angel Di Maria on the pitch.

Mbappe was the only notable absentee for Mauricio Pochettino's men in the top of the table clash against Nice.

The 23-year-old, who currently top the scorers and assists charts, missed the match due to suspension for accumulation of cards.

PSG dominated the encounter but hardly created anything tangible except for an early miss by Di Maria, which summed up the performance from the table toppers.

Nice also created a couple of good chances with striker, Amine Gouiri guilty of missing some of them.

However, with just two minutes left on the clock, moments of excellence from the duo of Calvin Stengs and Delort, both substitutes, sealed the win and three (3) points for the host.

A break from Nice down the left-wing free so much space for Stengs, who delivers a sensational cross that Delort made no mistakes to volley home to ensure the points stayed at Allianz Riviera.