Super Eagles winger Moses Simon was expectedly absent as Nantes welcomed defending champions Paris Saint-Germain to the Stade la Beaujoire on Saturday.
Messi, Mbappe combine to help PSG destroy Moses Simon-less Nantes
Nantes escaped proper thrashing tonight as the PSG trio of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar continued to look deadly each game under new boss Christophe Galtier.
Read Also
Simon missed the big game against the champions due to a muscle injury expected to keep him out of action for a while.
In his absence, his Nantes side missed after following a 3-0 thrashing from the visiting PSG.
The trio of Messi, Mbappe and Neymar could have gotten on the score sheet but the night belonged to French star Mbappe who scored a brace.
10-man Nantes struggle against dominant champions
The home side came into the game confident of coming out with a good result but things began to go awry quite early on.
Mbappe opened the scoring in the 18th minute and proved to be a thorn in the flesh of Nantes defenders, with Messi supplying the ammunitions.
After Mbappe's opener, Nantes was reduced to 10 men when defender Fabio da Silva was sent off for a dangerous foul as PSG went into the break with a slim lead.
Nine minutes into the second half, Mbappe doubled PSG's lead with his second of the game, assisted by that man, Messi, again.
Attacking left-back, Nuno Mendes also had time to join in on the act when he added a third goal to make it 3-0 after 68 minutes.
There would be no more goals thereafter as PSG ran out comfortable winners to remain unbeaten after six games.
They top the table with 16 points, alongside Marseille in second but PSG has a superior goal difference.
For Simon and Nantes, they sit 10th on the log with six (6) points.