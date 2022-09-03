Messi, Mbappe combine to help PSG destroy Moses Simon-less Nantes

Simon missed the big game against the champions due to a muscle injury expected to keep him out of action for a while.

In his absence, his Nantes side missed after following a 3-0 thrashing from the visiting PSG.

The trio of Messi, Mbappe and Neymar could have gotten on the score sheet but the night belonged to French star Mbappe who scored a brace.

AFP

10-man Nantes struggle against dominant champions

The home side came into the game confident of coming out with a good result but things began to go awry quite early on.

Mbappe opened the scoring in the 18th minute and proved to be a thorn in the flesh of Nantes defenders, with Messi supplying the ammunitions.

After Mbappe's opener, Nantes was reduced to 10 men when defender Fabio da Silva was sent off for a dangerous foul as PSG went into the break with a slim lead.

Nine minutes into the second half, Mbappe doubled PSG's lead with his second of the game, assisted by that man, Messi, again.

Pulse Nigeria

Attacking left-back, Nuno Mendes also had time to join in on the act when he added a third goal to make it 3-0 after 68 minutes.

There would be no more goals thereafter as PSG ran out comfortable winners to remain unbeaten after six games.

They top the table with 16 points, alongside Marseille in second but PSG has a superior goal difference.