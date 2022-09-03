LIGUE 1

Messi, Mbappe combine to help PSG destroy Moses Simon-less Nantes

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Nantes escaped proper thrashing tonight as the PSG trio of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar continued to look deadly each game under new boss Christophe Galtier.

Mbappe, Messi celebrate a good outing at Nantes
Mbappe, Messi celebrate a good outing at Nantes

Super Eagles winger Moses Simon was expectedly absent as Nantes welcomed defending champions Paris Saint-Germain to the Stade la Beaujoire on Saturday.

Read Also

Simon missed the big game against the champions due to a muscle injury expected to keep him out of action for a while.

In his absence, his Nantes side missed after following a 3-0 thrashing from the visiting PSG.

The trio of Messi, Mbappe and Neymar could have gotten on the score sheet but the night belonged to French star Mbappe who scored a brace.

Super Eagles winger Moses Simon was not in action against PSG.
Super Eagles winger Moses Simon was not in action against PSG. AFP

The home side came into the game confident of coming out with a good result but things began to go awry quite early on.

Mbappe opened the scoring in the 18th minute and proved to be a thorn in the flesh of Nantes defenders, with Messi supplying the ammunitions.

After Mbappe's opener, Nantes was reduced to 10 men when defender Fabio da Silva was sent off for a dangerous foul as PSG went into the break with a slim lead.

Nine minutes into the second half, Mbappe doubled PSG's lead with his second of the game, assisted by that man, Messi, again.

Mendes celebrates with Kimpembe
Mendes celebrates with Kimpembe Pulse Nigeria

Attacking left-back, Nuno Mendes also had time to join in on the act when he added a third goal to make it 3-0 after 68 minutes.

There would be no more goals thereafter as PSG ran out comfortable winners to remain unbeaten after six games.

They top the table with 16 points, alongside Marseille in second but PSG has a superior goal difference.

For Simon and Nantes, they sit 10th on the log with six (6) points.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

Recommended articles

Messi, Mbappe combine to help PSG destroy Moses Simon-less Nantes

Messi, Mbappe combine to help PSG destroy Moses Simon-less Nantes

'Just getting started' - Reactions as Lewandowski and Kounde inspire Barcelona to 3-0 win against Sevilla

'Just getting started' - Reactions as Lewandowski and Kounde inspire Barcelona to 3-0 win against Sevilla

Reactions as Messi and Mbappe inspire PSG to win over Nantes

Reactions as Messi and Mbappe inspire PSG to win over Nantes

Reactions as AC Milan beat Inter Milan 3-2 in Derby Della Madonnina

Reactions as AC Milan beat Inter Milan 3-2 in Derby Della Madonnina

Watch USA beat Super Falcons 4-0 in 1st friendly [Video]

Watch USA beat Super Falcons 4-0 in 1st friendly [Video]

Ahmed Musa's ex Karagumruk denies new club Sivasspor first win of the season

Ahmed Musa's ex Karagumruk denies new club Sivasspor first win of the season

Trending

Sadio Mane refuses to hold up beer in Bayern Munich team photo

Sadio Mane the odd one out as Bayern Munich stars take team photo with glasses of beer

Mathias Pogba and Paul Pogba continue to feud amid blackmail allegations

Mathias Pogba brands Paul Pogba 'a so-called Muslim steeped in witchcraft' amid fetish claims about Kylian Mbappe

Ahmed Musa played his third game for Fatih Karagumruk.
SUPER EAGLES

Ahmed Musa's Karagumruk registers first win as ex-Liverpool star shines

Social media reactions to Juventus 1-1 draw with AS Roma
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Mourinho does it again' - Reactions as AS Roma refuse to be bullied by Allegri's Juventus