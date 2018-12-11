Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Messi, Griezmann among stars at Copa Libertadores Final

Messi, Griezmann among stars present at Copa Libertadores Final

Several superstars were in the crowd to watch the Copa Libertadores Final between River Plate and Boca Juniors.

  • Published:
Paulo Dybala play

Paulo Dybala

(Instagram/Paulo Dybala)

Barcelona star Lionel Messi and Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann were among the notable footballers that were present at the Copa Libertadores Final played on Sunday, December 9.

The final of the Copa Libertadores was contested by Argentine heavyweights River Plate and Boca Juniors.

The first leg was held at Boca's ground La Bombonera and finished 2-2 after 90 minutes.

Diego Simeone play

Diego Simeone

(Reuters)

However, River supporters attacked Boca junior players and staff and the match had to be shifted from South America to be played in Europe.

Real Madrid’s stadium Santiago Bernabeu was chosen ti host the encounter and several South American stars showed interest in the occasion.

Diego Godin Antoine Griezmann play

Diego Godin Antoine Griezmann

(Marca)

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo was given an honorary invite to return to the Bernabeu but declined.

Regardless several superstars were in attendance as Juan Quintero scored in extra-time to give River Plate the title.

Lionel Messi play

Lionel Messi

(BT Sport/Lionel Messi )

Asides Messi and Griezmann other stars at the occasion included Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira, Juventus forward Paulo Dybala along with Inter Milan and Argentine forward Mauro Icardi.

Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba was joined by Bayern Munich loanee James Rodriguez, Inter Milan legends Esteban Cambiasso and Javier Zanetti were also present.

James Rodriguez play

James Rodriguez

(Reuters)

 

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone along with defence general Diego Godin were all present at the occasion.

River Plate win means they will represent South America at the 2018 FIFA Club World Cup.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Brentford star Moses Odubajo dumps England commits to Nigeriabullet
2 Mikel Obi and family on vacation in Maldivesbullet
3 Ozil, Aubameyang, Lacazette and a host of other Arsenal players...bullet

Related Articles

'He uses only one leg' Pele says as he downplays Messi's G.O.A.T status
Lionel Messi overtakes Cristiano Ronaldo's goal record in Champions League
Lionel Messi Show about life of Barcelona star to begin in 2019
Lionel Messi Barcelona star wins Champions League Player of the Week again
Lionel Messi says he likes being called the best player in the world
Lionel Messi returns to Barcelona training
Football Messi guides Barca to top Champions League group
Wayne Rooney Manchester United legend picks Messi ahead of Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus sign Real Madrid star
Lionel Messi injured against Sevilla to miss Real Madrid clash

Football

Isaac Success
Super Eagles striker Isaac Success says he gave up Jollof Rice to return to his best at Watford
Bayern Munich's Leon Goretzka has profitted from coach Niko Kovac's decision to abandon a rotation policy with three recent wins in the build-up to Wednesday's Champions League showdown at Ajax
Football Winners and losers as buoyant Bayern head to Ajax for showdown
Marco Silva showed his frustation as Everton needed a late equaliser to salvage a point against his former club Watford
Football Silva has last laugh as Everton escape against former club Watford
Virgil van Dijk insists Liverpool can enjoy a strong challenge for the Champions League crown
Football Van Dijk backs Liverpool to compete on multiple fronts
X
Advertisement