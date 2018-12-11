Messi, Griezmann among stars present at Copa Libertadores Final

news

Barcelona star Lionel Messi and Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann were among the notable footballers that were present at the Copa Libertadores Final played on Sunday, December 9.

The final of the Copa Libertadores was contested by Argentine heavyweights River Plate and Boca Juniors.

The first leg was held at Boca's ground La Bombonera and finished 2-2 after 90 minutes.

However, River supporters attacked Boca junior players and staff and the match had to be shifted from South America to be played in Europe.

Real Madrid’s stadium Santiago Bernabeu was chosen ti host the encounter and several South American stars showed interest in the occasion.

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo was given an honorary invite to return to the Bernabeu but declined.

Regardless several superstars were in attendance as Juan Quintero scored in extra-time to give River Plate the title.

Asides Messi and Griezmann other stars at the occasion included Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira, Juventus forward Paulo Dybala along with Inter Milan and Argentine forward Mauro Icardi.

Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba was joined by Bayern Munich loanee James Rodriguez, Inter Milan legends Esteban Cambiasso and Javier Zanetti were also present.

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone along with defence general Diego Godin were all present at the occasion.

River Plate win means they will represent South America at the 2018 FIFA Club World Cup.