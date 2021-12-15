Messi, De Bruyne, and other football stars react to Sergio Aguero's retirement

The news of the 33-year-old retirement was more a formality ever since he slumped during a Spanish La Liga fixture between Barcelona and Alaves at the Camp Nou back in October.

Since then reports monitoring the situation suggested that Aguero may have to retire due to his heart condition.

Several teammates took to social media to praise the striker for his achievements wishing him luck in the next phase.

Manchester City took to Instagram to wish the greatest striker in their club history goodbye with a statement that said, "King Kun Everyone at Manchester City would like to take this opportunity to thank @kunaguero for his incredible contribution to our success over the last decade and wish him well in his retirement."

Lionel Messi on Instagram wrote, "Practically a whole career together, Kun ... We lived very beautiful moments and others that were not so, all of them made us unite more and more and be more friends. And we are going to continue living them together outside the field.

"With the great joy of lifting the America's Cup so little ago, with all the achievements you achieved in England… And the truth is that now it hurts a lot to see how you have to stop doing what you like the most because of what happened to you.

"Surely you will continue to be happy because you are a person who transmits happiness and those of us who love you will be with you. Now a new stage of your life begins and I am convinced that you are going to live it with a smile and with all the illusion that you put into everything.

"All the best in this new stage !!! I love you a lot, friend, I'm going to miss a lot being with you on the pitch and when we get together with the National Team !!! @Kun Aguero

Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane wrote, "A true legend of the game. It was an honour to play with you, Sergio. I wish you all the best for your future."

Belgium midfielder Kevin De Bruyne added, "One of the best strikers ever! Want to wish you all the best for the future legend. See you soon @kunaguero

Another Argentine teammate Angel Di Maria wrote, "It was a pride, a privilege and an honor to have been able to play alongside your friend. You are an example for any boy. You had an extraordinary race. I congratulate you on all that you have accomplished. The best in everything that comes from now kuni ❤️⚽️🇦🇷"