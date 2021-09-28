RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Messi back in PSG side to face Man City

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Lionel Messi is in the starting line-up for PSG's Champions League meeting with Manchester City on Tuesday

Lionel Messi is in the starting line-up for PSG's Champions League meeting with Manchester City on Tuesday Creator: FRANCK FIFE
Lionel Messi is in the starting line-up for PSG's Champions League meeting with Manchester City on Tuesday Creator: FRANCK FIFE

Lionel Messi made his return to the Paris Saint-Germain team after a knee injury for Tuesday's Champions League clash with Manchester City.

Recommended articles

The Argentine star -- who is yet to score for his new club -- had sat out PSG's last two games in Ligue 1 with the problem that forced him off in the 2-1 win over Lyon on September 19.

Coach Mauricio Pochettino handed the 34-year-old just his fourth appearance in a PSG shirt since signing from Barcelona in August, with Messi joining Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in the Parisian attack.

Gianluigi Donnarumma was also preferred to Keylor Navas in goal while Marco Verratti made his return after a month on the sidelines.

PSG drew 1-1 away to Club Brugge in Belgium in their opening game in Champions League Group A a fortnight ago, while Pep Guardiola's City trounced RB Leipzig 6-3.

Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez all started in attack for City, who beat PSG in last season's semi-finals before losing the final to Chelsea in Porto.

Aymeric Laporte partnered Ruben Dias in central defence with John Stones left on the bench.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Top 5 tips when choosing the safest online casino in Nigeria

In-form Haller keeps Ajax unbeaten after Besiktas win

In-form Haller keeps Ajax unbeaten after Besiktas win

Messi back in PSG side to face Man City

Continental champions Italy and Argentina to meet in June

Chelsea's Kante tests positive for coronavirus ahead of Juventus clash

Bayern eager to live up to Pires' 'top favourites' billing

Solskjaer accepts trophy pressure after transfer backing

England World Cup winner Roger Hunt dies aged 83

Trending

Jose Mourinho wants Tammy Abraham to play for Nigeria if England continues to ignore him

Tammy Abraham snubbed Nigeria to play for England (Goal)

Nigerian athlete Blessing Okagbare reportedly faces 4-year ban for taking a banned substance

Blessing Okagbare has lost out of the race to final at the 100m women

Super Falcons' embarrassing loss to South Africa highlights Nigeria's waning dominance in Africa

Super Falcons (Instagram/Super Flacons)

Chelsea's Alonso to stop taking the knee

Chelsea's Spanish defender Marcos Alonso will no longer take the knee before matches Creator: Glyn KIRK