Merits and demerits of Maduka Okoye’s new Sparta Rotterdam contract

Having signed for the club on an initial two-year deal with an option of a further two years in summer 2020, this long-term extension till 2025 is a recognition of the 21-year-old as their first-choice shot-stopper.

Indeed, this was evident in the club’s assertion following his renewal.

“A year ago, we hired Maduka, because we thought he was a great talent,” the statement on Sparta’s website read. “Last season he proved us right. With ten clean sheets in 28 games, he contributed to the club's eighth place finish and was even voted Player of the Season by the supporters.

“He made great strides last season; he is also the first goalkeeper of the Nigerian national team. Obviously, this meant there was a lot of interest in him, but we both had the intention to continue longer and are very happy that we are extending his contract.”

Frankly, the aforementioned is gratifying to hear given that he didn’t begin the campaign as the number one between the sticks and hitherto hadn’t played top flight football in his career. Okoye had to make do with being an unused substitute in five of the Castle Lords’ opening six games, with Benjamin van Leer initially preferred.

Thus, his progress in the last 12 months or thereabouts has been remarkable as it’s made him Super Eagles’ number one, ahead of Francis Uzoho and Daniel Akpeyi.

“No. 1 is Maduka. These decisions, I take them with [goalkeeper coach Alloy Agu] because he is a specialist for goalkeeper training,” Rohr told ESPN in February. “Myself and Alloy, we agreed that it's actually Maduka.

Pulse Nigeria

“We have the experienced [Daniel Akpeyi] doing good matches with this club in South Africa. We have the young [Francis Uzoho] coming back after injury, but he has to play also now not only on the bench. We have also [Matthew Yakubu]. There's a good potential now because this position was a big problem for us, so we have more now.”

This was, apparently, one of the budding goalie’s targets when he moved from Germany to the Eredivisie, a fact he mentioned when reacting to his extension on Wednesday.

“When I signed with Sparta, I did so with clear goals. I wanted to develop further and become the first goalkeeper in the Eredivisie and for the Super Eagles,” Okoye told the club’s website. “So, after the first season I can't help but be satisfied, but I'm certainly not done here yet. I really enjoy my time at Sparta, and I feel appreciated by my teammates and the supporters.

“In my first year, I have already experienced many beautiful moments here, I hope that next season, at a full Castle, we will add even more moments.”

The undoubted progress made under little pressure was enough to see him named Sparta’s best player for 2020/21, benefit from Uzoho’s long-term injury and a perceived lack of trust in Akpeyi and even prompt reports of an interest from Dutch giants Ajax.

Pulse Nigeria

The latter, however, questions why the goalkeeper opted for an extension at Het Kasteel.

While reservations would have accompanied such a giant leap after only one year of regular football at the top level, his new prolonged extension theoretically locks him into the Eredivisie side for the foreseeable future, making a move away rather tricky.

With Andre Onana expected to leave de Godenzonen now or next summer on a free transfer, perhaps Okoye should be held off on committing to a deal for another year, monitoring the situation at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Perhaps a move to one of the big five leagues in Europe may have materialised given the rate at which he’s developed in 12 months.

Admittedly, observers will posit that the West African can’t have his cake and eat it too, but it seemed a fair approach to take owing to his impressive progress in his debut season.

Okoye’s new contract has been celebrated — and rightly so, in fairness — but you have to wonder if this new deal could have damaging ramifications for the talented goalkeeper’s future.

---

Seye Omidiora is a passionate football writer and pundit whose deep appreciation for the beautiful game exceeds the usual. He is currently a columnist for Goal Africa and has previously written for Vital Football UK, IBCity Info and Opera News.

Follow him on Twitter @theReal_SeyE

-----