Mendy's heroics not enough as Liverpool beat Chelsea

Joba Ogunwale
The Blues goalkeeper stopped Sadio Mane in the shootout but it was not enough to deny the Reds their first FA Cup trophy since 2006.

Liverpool beat Chelsea in the FA Cup final to keep their hopes of winning the quadruple alive. The Reds are already in the Champions League final, still in the Premier League title race and had won the Carabao Cup.

Liverpool and Chelsea had met three times previously this season, going into the match-twice in the League and once in the Carabao Cup final. Although the fourth encounter ended like the first three, with no winner inside 90 minutes, it was Liverpool that emerged victorious again after extra-time.

Liverpool started brightly, with Luis Diaz causing all sorts of troubles on the left flank. The Colombian international, who has been an excellent signing for the Reds, caused menace for Trevor Chalobah.

The Reds' first sight at goal came via the boots of Diaz, whose low cross almost found Mane and Salah. Diaz got close again when he was played through on goal by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

However, the ex-Porto man could only direct his shot against Edouard Mendy. Liverpool's ascendancy took a hit, though, as Mohamed Salah had to walk off in the 33rd minute with a suspected hamstring injury.

Salah's injury appeared to affect Liverpool's rhythm, giving Chelsea a lift. The Blues' first attempt at goal came through Marcos Alonso, but the Spaniard was denied by Alisson Becker. Christian Pulisic also did well to find Romelu Lukaku, but the Belgian striker could not hit the target as Chelsea finished the first half strongly.

The Blues started the second half with two quick chances, but Alonso shot wide while Pulisic was also denied by Alisson.

Alonso was Chelsea's biggest threat, and he almost put them ahead when his freekick hit the bar.

But following his effort, it was all Liverpool, with Diaz going close for Liverpool again. The Colombian was a thorn in the flesh of Chelsea's defenders and almost put Jurgen Klopp's men ahead, but his effort from a Sadio Mane pass struck the outside post.

Minutes after Diaz's effort, Liverpool had a big chance to win it, but Andy Robertson could only direct James Milner's cross against the post, with the goal at his mercy.

The Reds dominated the final parts of the game but could not find a way through, with the match going into extra time. The extra time was a much different affair to the 90 minutes as both teams were more cautious.

With fatigue also setting in, both teams were happy to see the game go to penalties. Chelsea took first, with Alonso converting, but Liverpool responded with James Milner converting his kick.

However, Cesar Azpilicueta missed Chelsea's second kick to hand Liverpool the advantage. Players from both teams converted the subsequent kicks, leaving Mane to win it for Klopp's men.

However, Mane, who was Senegal's hero at the AFCON, was denied by his national teammate Edouard Mendy.

But despite Mendy's heroics, it was not to be Chelsea's day as Mason Mount missed in sudden death, which allowed Kostas Tsimikas to win it for Liverpool.

